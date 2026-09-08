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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A lawsuit claims ski companies collaborated to inflate the price of ski passes

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 8, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Skiers descend Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Colorado on May 4, 2025.
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
Skiers at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on May 4, 2025

A new lawsuit takes aim at the business model of some major Colorado ski resorts.

For years, skiers and snowboarders have watched the price of a one-day lift ticket climb by hundreds of dollars, while more expensive season passes have become the industry’s central product.

Now, a group of skiers has filed a lawsuit in Colorado’s federal court, arguing that the country’s largest ski resort companies have been operating like a cartel – working together to artificially inflate prices. Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company, which both run several Colorado resorts, are named as defendants.

The lawsuit, filed in August, claims the country’s largest ski resort operators shared confidential business information and coordinated their prices to drive up the cost of lift tickets and season passes – and in doing so, violated antitrust laws. It’s the second antitrust lawsuit that skiers have filed this year in U.S. District Court in Denver.

Reporter Jason Blevins covers the ski industry for The Colorado Sun, and spoke with Erin O’Toole about the cases.

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In The NoCo Skiing & SnowboardingSki ResortsEpic PassIkon Pass
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner