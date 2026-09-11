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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

In Boulder, pollen collected by thousands of bees will help measure the health of the city’s ecosystems

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published September 11, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A bee native to Colorado gathers pollen on yellow, purple, and orange flowers
Courtesy Brett KenCairn, City of Boulder

Scientists in Boulder are testing out an unusual plan to use bees to gauge how plants and other species in the city are thriving.

It works like this: A neighborhood group hosts a few hives on their property. Thousands of bees fly around the neighborhood collecting pollen and returning it to the hive. Then, researchers can test the different types of pollen that bees bring back to paint a picture of the different plants in the area. Or tests may reveal traces of pollutants that show what could be harming the ecosystem.

Brett KenCairn manages nature-based solutions for the City of Boulder. He's overseeing the bee project, which launched recently. And he says the data being collected by the bees would take a huge amount of human effort to gather. He spoke with Erin O’Toole about it.

If you’re interested in hosting your own “biomonitor” beehive, read more about the program.

Brett Kencairn, wearing a black collared shirt under a light brown sweater, smiles in a photo
Courtesy Brett Kencairn

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In The NoCo BeesPlantsBoulder
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole