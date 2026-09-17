Can researchers link a drought or wildfire to climate change? A CSU scientist says the answer is tricky
That heat wave that broiled Colorado and the U.S. this summer? Scientists are fairly certain it was made worse by climate change.
But with disasters like tornadoes or wildfires, drawing a clear connection to climate change is trickier.
Connecting those dots is part of a scientific field called extreme event attribution. And it matters because it influences how leaders, and the public, might take steps to address climate change.
So, how confident can scientists be when they connect a weather-related event to a warming climate? That depends on the particular type of event, according to our guest, who recently wrote about extreme event attribution for the website The Conversation.
Jim Hurrell is a professor of atmospheric science at Colorado State University who studies the climate system. He spoke with Erin O’Toole about the science of extreme event attribution, and why it’s getting stronger.