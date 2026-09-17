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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Can researchers link a drought or wildfire to climate change? A CSU scientist says the answer is tricky

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 17, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
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In this file photo, Marshall Fire flames and smoke rise in Superior, Colorado, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
Hart Van Denburg
/
CPR News
In this file photo, Marshall Fire flames and smoke rise in Superior, Colorado, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

That heat wave that broiled Colorado and the U.S. this summer? Scientists are fairly certain it was made worse by climate change.

But with disasters like tornadoes or wildfires, drawing a clear connection to climate change is trickier.

Connecting those dots is part of a scientific field called extreme event attribution. And it matters because it influences how leaders, and the public, might take steps to address climate change.

So, how confident can scientists be when they connect a weather-related event to a warming climate? That depends on the particular type of event, according to our guest, who recently wrote about extreme event attribution for the website The Conversation.

Jim Hurrell is a professor of atmospheric science at Colorado State University who studies the climate system. He spoke with Erin O’Toole about the science of extreme event attribution, and why it’s getting stronger.

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In The NoCo Severe WeatherClimate ChangeScienceColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner