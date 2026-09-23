Hot classrooms affect students’ ability to learn, researchers say. Here’s why those early-dismissal days are helpful

It's become common in recent years: In the first weeks after summer break ends, many educators find themselves dealing with stifling temperatures in the classroom. And a string of early release days often follows.

It happened again this year — at the tail-end of a summer that saw record-breaking temperatures across the Front Range, according to meteorologists.

If you find yourself wondering if kids should just deal with a warmer classroom, some new research from the American Psychological Association might change your thinking.

Researchers there dug into findings from hundreds of studies about how classroom temperature affects student performance.

Nicole Barnes is executive lead psychologist for education with the APA, and author of the study . She joined Erin O’Toole to talk about the research and why classroom heat affects some students more severely.