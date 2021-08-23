-
A study from the University of Colorado Boulder has found that trees in the state are dying from drought and heat.
Just weeks into the summer season, a heatwave is once again suffocating parts of the Mountain West including areas already grappling with historic drought conditions.
A new study, published in the journal, Nature Climate Change, shows a surprising new way in which heat and humidity are interrelated and comes at the beginning of a summer that is already sweltering and plagued with wildfire and drought.