Love the sight of aspen trees in the fall? Here’s why you may not want to plant one in your yard

It’s fall in Colorado – which means mountain roads have been filled with people enjoying the sight of all those red, orange and gold aspen leaves that cover the hillsides.

And you can bet that quite a few of those tourists will look at those vibrant aspen trees and wonder why they can't just plant one in their own yard.

John Murgel, a horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension, says they frequently field questions from the public about whether they can plant an aspen tree at home.

"I think aspens have a special way of evoking strong memories of going to the mountains and looking at leaves,” he said. “So it's a way to bring those experiences and those memories closer to home.”

Unfortunately, Murgel says that although the aspen is a uniquely beautiful tree, it may be a lousy choice for your landscape. He joined Erin O’Toole in 2024 to discuss the science behind that. We’re revisiting that conversation today.