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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Colorado wildlife officials say they'll stop killing wolves that attack livestock. What's behind the new policy?

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published October 6, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
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A wolf with brown, tan, black and gray fur runs through a field of dry brown grass.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
A reintroduced wolf is seen shortly after release in Grand County on Dec. 19, 2023. Recently, multiple wolves reintroduced to Colorado have died.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials made a major announcement last week: They will no longer kill wolves believed to have repeatedly preyed on livestock.

It's a shift in how Colorado has managed its fledgling wolf population. Previously, officials tried to strike a balance between Colorado voters’ desire to reintroduce wolves – and the concerns of ranchers who say the animals kill and harass their livestock.

But for now, using lethal methods to manage wolves is off the table. So, what's behind this no-kill directive from Colorado Parks and Wildlife?

Tracy Ross follows this story for The Colorado Sun. She talked with Erin O’Toole about what this new policy says about the state of wolf reintroduction in Colorado.

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In The NoCo WolvesRanchingWildlifeColorado Parks and Wildlife
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole