Colorado wildlife officials say they'll stop killing wolves that attack livestock. What's behind the new policy?

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials made a major announcement last week: They will no longer kill wolves believed to have repeatedly preyed on livestock.

It's a shift in how Colorado has managed its fledgling wolf population. Previously, officials tried to strike a balance between Colorado voters’ desire to reintroduce wolves – and the concerns of ranchers who say the animals kill and harass their livestock.

But for now, using lethal methods to manage wolves is off the table. So, what's behind this no-kill directive from Colorado Parks and Wildlife?