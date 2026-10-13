How the Boulder duo behind ‘Rainbow Socks’ brought their unique take on science education to TV

Jeff Kagan and Paige Doughty have been wearing rainbow-colored socks while performing songs about nature and science in front of kids in Boulder for more than 20 years.

Their performances get kids rolling, crawling, and acting out animal moves while they sing fun, catchy lyrics about scientific concepts.

The duo, who perform under the name Jeff and Paige, recently created a TV show called Rainbow Socks. It airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on Rocky Mountain PBS and is available to stream at PBS.org.

Early during the filming of the show, Jeff and Paige spoke to Erin O'Toole to talk about what they hope to bring to TV. We’re listening back to that conversation today.