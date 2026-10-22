Now that Colorado’s largest wildlife overpass is open, how well is it working? We asked an animal movement expert

It’s an ambitious — and expensive — project to reduce collisions between motorists and wildlife on one of Colorado’s busiest highways.

The state’s newest wildlife overpass stretches 200 feet across Interstate 25 near Castle Rock. The project funnels elk, deer, coyotes and other critters over the highway. It cost $15 dollars, according to our partners at The Colorado Sun . It opened 10 months ago.

And if you ask transportation and wildlife officials, it's working.

So, what makes a wildlife overpass a success? Michelle Cowardin is a wildlife movement coordinator with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. She’s worked on several wildlife overpasses. Host Erin O'Toole spoke with her to get an expert’s report card on the I-25 overpass.

