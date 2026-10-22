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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Now that Colorado’s largest wildlife overpass is open, how well is it working? We asked an animal movement expert

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published October 22, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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a moose crosses over Colorado state highway 9 on a wildlife overpass
1 of 5  — SH9 Overpass Moose_Josh Richert BVR_resize.jpg
A moose uses a wildlife overpass to cross over Colorado SH-9
Josh Richert / Blue Valley Ranch
An aerial view of the overpass on Highway 160 near Chimney Rock
2 of 5  — Hwy160 Chimney Rock_Sept2022_CPW Jerry Neal.jpg
An aerial view of the overpass on Highway 160 near Chimney Rock
Jerry Neal / Colorado Parks and Wildlife
three deer about to cross over a highway using a wildlife overpass
3 of 5  — SH9_DeerCrossingOverpass_JoshRichert_Jan2016.JPG
Josh Richert / Blue Valley Ranch
animals use a snow-covered wildlife overpass at dusk in Colorado
4 of 5  — SH9NorthOverpassEastApproach2018_0308.JPG
Animals using the SH-9 north wildlife overpass
CDOT, CPW and Eco-Resolutions
Two vehicles pass under a wildlife crossing, with mountains in the background
5 of 5  — JerryNeal_SH9 2021 CPW (1).jpg
Jerry Neal / Colorado Parks and Wildlife

It’s an ambitious — and expensive — project to reduce collisions between motorists and wildlife on one of Colorado’s busiest highways.

The state’s newest wildlife overpass stretches 200 feet across Interstate 25 near Castle Rock. The project funnels elk, deer, coyotes and other critters over the highway. It cost $15 dollars, according to our partners at The Colorado Sun. It opened 10 months ago.

And if you ask transportation and wildlife officials, it's working.

So, what makes a wildlife overpass a success? Michelle Cowardin is a wildlife movement coordinator with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. She’s worked on several wildlife overpasses. Host Erin O'Toole spoke with her to get an expert’s report card on the I-25 overpass.

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In The NoCo Wildlife BridgesWildlifeI-25Colorado Parks and WildlifeColorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole