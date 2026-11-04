Colorado Democrats had a very good Election Night. Here are some immediate takeaways

Election Day 2026 was the story of the big, blue wave: Democrats won big nationwide and here in Colorado, too.

Many Colorado Democrats emerged as winners early in the evening. Phil Weiser easily won the governor's race. John Hickenlooper won another term in the Senate.

Melat Kiros easily defeated her Republican challenger after a surprising primary win in House District 1 earlier this year. Representatives Joe Neguse, Jason Crow and Brittany Pettersen also held onto their seats. And Manny Rutinel defeated Republican incumbent Gabe Evans in an expensive, high-profile race for Colorado’s 8th congressional district.

At the same time, lots of matters remained undecided – including many amendments and initiatives on Coloradans’ ballots.

We spoke with KUNC’s Kyle McKinnon on Election Night, as the dust was still settling. Kyle is managing editor of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. He shared some of the night’s biggest takeaways with host Erin O’Toole.