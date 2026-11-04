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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Colorado Democrats had a very good Election Night. Here are some immediate takeaways

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerKyle McKinnonErin O'Toole
Published November 4, 2026 at 5:34 AM MST
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Overview of Mission Ballroom with crowds of people and news organizations
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
The scene at Mission Ballroom in Denver on Nov. 3, 2026, where the Democrats held their watch party.

Election Day 2026 was the story of the big, blue wave: Democrats won big nationwide and here in Colorado, too.

Many Colorado Democrats emerged as winners early in the evening. Phil Weiser easily won the governor's race. John Hickenlooper won another term in the Senate.

Melat Kiros easily defeated her Republican challenger after a surprising primary win in House District 1 earlier this year. Representatives Joe Neguse, Jason Crow and Brittany Pettersen also held onto their seats. And Manny Rutinel defeated Republican incumbent Gabe Evans in an expensive, high-profile race for Colorado’s 8th congressional district.

At the same time, lots of matters remained undecided – including many amendments and initiatives on Coloradans’ ballots.

We spoke with KUNC’s Kyle McKinnon on Election Night, as the dust was still settling. Kyle is managing editor of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. He shared some of the night’s biggest takeaways with host Erin O’Toole.

KUNC will continue to update the results of the election as more votes are tallied. Find the latest results here.

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In The NoCo 2026 Election Colorado ElectionsPolitics
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Managing Editor for KUNC and the Colorado Capitol News Alliance, where he helps lead collaborative coverage of state government and politics. He brings more than a decade of journalism experience, covering state politics, producing a variety of public affairs shows, managing newsroom projects, and mentoring young journalists.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole