Kyle McKinnon is the Capitol Editor for KUNC and the Colorado Capitol News Alliance, where he helps lead collaborative coverage of state government and politics. He brings more than a decade of journalism experience primarily producing a variety of shows, managing newsroom projects, and mentoring young journalists.

Before moving to Colorado, Kyle worked in various outlets across the country, including Delaware Public Media in Wilmington, Del., WOSU Public Media in Columbus, Ohio, and Capital Public Radio in Northern California. Kyle helped to shape coverage on everything from politics and social issues to the arts and environment. Originally from Wisconsin, Kyle started his career as a sports reporter and spent about ten years in Ohio before leaving the Midwest. If you have story ideas, tips, or feedback, you can reach Kyle at kyle.mckinnon@kunc.org.