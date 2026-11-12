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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Your favorite local music venue faces an uncertain future. This CSU professor has some ideas to help

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published November 12, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
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Michael Seman, a professor with grey hair and beard and wearing a black shirt and blue plaid suit jacket, stands in front of a colorful mural outside
Photo of Michael Seman by Valerie Mosley

The music business is infamously tough – and arguably getting tougher. Musicians generally earn less from streaming services than they once did from record sales. Your favorite club struggles to stay afloat amid declining alcohol sales. And artificial intelligence can even generate songs that occasionally qualify as Billboard chart-toppers.

This week, a group of industry leaders known as the Music Policy Forum gather in Denver to discuss how to help artists and venues chart a way forward in an uncertain time.

Michael Seman is a Colorado State University professor who studies the creative economy, and music venues in particular. He'll speak today in Denver at a forum hosted by Rocky Mountain Public Media.

Michael, who's a musician himself, spoke with host Erin O'Toole about what the future might look like for music venues, and how we might think about them differently if we want them to thrive in Colorado.

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In The NoCo MusicColorado Creative IndustriesPerforming Arts
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole