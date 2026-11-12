Your favorite local music venue faces an uncertain future. This CSU professor has some ideas to help

The music business is infamously tough – and arguably getting tougher. Musicians generally earn less from streaming services than they once did from record sales. Your favorite club struggles to stay afloat amid declining alcohol sales. And artificial intelligence can even generate songs that occasionally qualify as Billboard chart-toppers .

This week, a group of industry leaders known as the Music Policy Forum gather in Denver to discuss how to help artists and venues chart a way forward in an uncertain time.

Michael Seman is a Colorado State University professor who studies the creative economy , and music venues in particular. He'll speak today in Denver at a forum hosted by Rocky Mountain Public Media.