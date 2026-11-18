Colorado’s forests are undergoing a shift that will change the way they look for decades to come.

Ponderosa pines in the state’s alpine forests are being hit by a beetle infestation. It follows a previous bark beetle infestation that struck lodgepole pines about 20 years ago. That means Colorado will lose many of the older, weaker trees in its forests.

Today’s guest works to help minimize the damage. Brad Huddleston is founder and owner of a company that’s on the front lines of keeping trees healthy in the state’s mountain communities. Splintered Forest helps homeowners and businesses clear their properties of dying trees and try to protect the ones that remain standing.

Huddleston talked with The NoCo’s Brad Turner about how his career grew out of clearing his family’s property after a wildfire destroyed his family home near Pine in 2000. Huddleston says he sees the changes to the state’s forests as part of a natural cycle.