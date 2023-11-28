© 2023
In The NoCo

Colorado Crush: Climate, culture, characters define state's growing wine industry

By In The NoCo
Published November 28, 2023 at 3:45 AM MST
David Kohler
/
Unsplash
Growing wine grapes in Colorado is a tricky, but not impossible, venture. KUNC's Rae Solomon spoke with growers and researchers about the state's blossoming industry. She joined the show to tell us more.

Colorado’s wine-growing roots trace back to the 1800s when Italian miners brought wine culture to the state. The grape-growing industry would later become a casualty of Prohibition when grape vines were torn from the earth at the government’s behest. It wasn’t until the early 1970s that wine started to make a comeback in the state.

Today, wine culture in Colorado is having a moment. A recent Colorado State University study suggests Colorado’s wine country could keep expanding into new parts of the state. KUNC’s Rae Solomon recently sorted through the grapes and vines of it all. She tells us more just in time for your holiday menu planning.

wine Local Food Tourism Agriculture Culture
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
