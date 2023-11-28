Colorado Crush: Climate, culture, characters define state's growing wine industry

Colorado’s wine-growing roots trace back to the 1800s when Italian miners brought wine culture to the state. The grape-growing industry would later become a casualty of Prohibition when grape vines were torn from the earth at the government’s behest. It wasn’t until the early 1970s that wine started to make a comeback in the state.

Today, wine culture in Colorado is having a moment. A recent Colorado State University study suggests Colorado’s wine country could keep expanding into new parts of the state. KUNC’s Rae Solomon recently sorted through the grapes and vines of it all. She tells us more just in time for your holiday menu planning.