© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

In setting the stage for change, 12-year-old activist Madhvi Chittor sets the example for adults

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleRobyn Vincent
Published January 24, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Madhvi Chittoor holds a sign that reads "Zero Waste Hero" as Gov. Jared Polis signs the "Plastic Pollution Reduction Act" into law on July 7, 2021. Chittoor's advocacy was instrumental in the creation and passage of the bill, which phases out single-use plastics in food establishments, such as polystyrene takeout containers and plastic carryout bags. It took effect at the beginning of this year.
Courtesy Photo
/
Madhvi Chittoor
Madhvi Chittoor, age 9, (right) holds a sign that reads "Zero Waste Hero" as Gov. Jared Polis signs the "Plastic Pollution Reduction Act" into law on July 7, 2021. Chittoor's advocacy was instrumental in the creation of the law, which aims to phase out single-use plastics in food establishments, such as polystyrene takeout containers and plastic carryout bags.

Earlier this month a statewide ban on styrofoam takeout containers went into effect and 12-year-old activist Madhvi Chittoor, of Arvada, helped fight for the law.

“These laws over time are all about environmental justice, health, justice and intergenerational justice,” said Chittor, who also pushed for a statewide plastic bag ban. “It protects the rights of children and future generations. So I'm really happy that what I do is making big changes.”

These new measures don’t come without challenges for the businesses that are affected, though. A representative from the Colorado Restaurant Association said the policy changes add to the stressors of inflation, supply chain issues, and the labor shortage.

Still, activists like Chittoor champion these moves as important progress. At 12, she has been working on ridding us of styrofoam for a while. The United Nations child advisor and self-proclaimed “No Styrofoam Ninja” joined In The NoCo to discuss her path into activism and why adults need to listen to young people advocating for the environment.

Tags
In The NoCo EnvironmentPlasticsactivismPollutionColorado Legislature
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Robyn Vincent
I wear many hats in KUNC's newsroom as an executive producer, editor and reporter. My work focuses on inequality, the systems of power that entrench it, and the people who are disproportionately affected. I help reporters in my newsroom to also uncover these angles and elevate unheard voices in the process.
See stories by Robyn Vincent