© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Blurring county lines may offer solutions to Northern Colorado’s most pressing issues

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'Toole
Published January 26, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Two hikers wearing backpacks and hats walk along a narrow dirt trail with a shrubby steep downward slope on one side and a view of forested mountains in the distance.
Brennan Linsley
/
AP
Hikers descend a ridge inside Rocky Mountain National Park, near Estes Park, Colo. The small town of Estes Park counts more than 1,000 people on the Housing Authority's waitlist — a reflection of the area's increasing growth.

We hear it mentioned a lot – this region is growing fast. That increasing population puts pressure on a lot of different facets of life – things like housing, healthcare, schools, and transportation. But love it or hate it, growth is inevitable – so how do we make sure it happens strategically and equitably?

One solution is to stop making so many distinctions between Weld and Larimer counties — and start bringing these communities together. That’s what a new report from the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado suggests. It presents data from across the region to show how issues like housing and healthcare intersect across county lines — and how coming together might just be the smartest way to alleviate these problems.

"Nobody really had assembled the data in a way that allowed us to look at the health and well-being of the entire region," said Kristin Todd, NoCo Foundation president. "We want to promote solving really big, challenging issues as a region. We feel like we're better together; and so we're promoting regionalism as a way to solve some really challenging issues."

The report was more than a year in the making, and Todd believes it provides a new way of understanding Northern Colorado's interdependence.

"My hope is that this report can inform conversations. It can inform philanthropists, inform policymakers, and provide some common language and a launching pad so that we're all starting from the same place."

The NoCo Foundation is hosting a launch event for the report on February 6 in Loveland.

Tags
In The NoCo Population GrowthLarimer CountyWeld CountyNorthern Colorado
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole