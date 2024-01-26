Blurring county lines may offer solutions to Northern Colorado’s most pressing issues

We hear it mentioned a lot – this region is growing fast. That increasing population puts pressure on a lot of different facets of life – things like housing, healthcare, schools, and transportation. But love it or hate it, growth is inevitable – so how do we make sure it happens strategically and equitably?

One solution is to stop making so many distinctions between Weld and Larimer counties — and start bringing these communities together. That’s what a new report from the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado suggests. It presents data from across the region to show how issues like housing and healthcare intersect across county lines — and how coming together might just be the smartest way to alleviate these problems.

"Nobody really had assembled the data in a way that allowed us to look at the health and well-being of the entire region," said Kristin Todd, NoCo Foundation president. "We want to promote solving really big, challenging issues as a region. We feel like we're better together; and so we're promoting regionalism as a way to solve some really challenging issues."

The report was more than a year in the making, and Todd believes it provides a new way of understanding Northern Colorado's interdependence.

"My hope is that this report can inform conversations. It can inform philanthropists, inform policymakers, and provide some common language and a launching pad so that we're all starting from the same place."

The NoCo Foundation is hosting a launch event for the report on February 6 in Loveland.