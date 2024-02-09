© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Perils of Extremism: Coloradan Jason Van Tatenhove on his former life with Oath Keepers

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleRobyn Vincent
Published February 9, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
Jason Van Tatenhove
Wintyr Van Tatenhove
/
Courtesy of Jason Van Tatenhove
Jason Van Tatenhove, pictured in Estes Park, Colorado in July 2022. He was a spokesperson for the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers, before resigning after observing the group had become more radicalized. Van Tatenhove gave testimony July 12, 2022 before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Estes Park resident Jason Van Tatenhove used to live a very different life than the one he has now. The former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers had an inside view of the far-right militia group and its subversive strategies.

His skepticism of government and a need for adventure initially drew him to the Oath Keepers – but when he became an insider, he knew he had to leave. Since then, he has expanded our understanding of these groups with his book The Perils of Extremism

His testimony before Congress during the January 6th committee hearings contained a warning.

“All we have to look at is the iconic images of that day with the gallows set up for Mike Pence — for the Vice President of the United States,” he said. “I do fear for this next election cycle because if a president that's willing to try to instill and encourage — to whip up a civil war amongst his followers, using lies and deceit and snake oil, regardless of the human impact, what else is he gonna do if he gets elected again?”

In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole sat down with Van Tatenhoveto discuss his former — and current — life, and why Colorado has been fertile ground for extremist groups.

In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Robyn Vincent
I wear many hats in KUNC's newsroom as an executive producer, editor and reporter. My work focuses on inequality, the systems of power that entrench it, and the people who are disproportionately affected. I help reporters in my newsroom to also uncover these angles and elevate unheard voices in the process.
