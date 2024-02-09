Perils of Extremism: Coloradan Jason Van Tatenhove on his former life with Oath Keepers

Estes Park resident Jason Van Tatenhove used to live a very different life than the one he has now. The former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers had an inside view of the far-right militia group and its subversive strategies.

His skepticism of government and a need for adventure initially drew him to the Oath Keepers – but when he became an insider, he knew he had to leave. Since then, he has expanded our understanding of these groups with his book The Perils of Extremism.

His testimony before Congress during the January 6th committee hearings contained a warning.

“All we have to look at is the iconic images of that day with the gallows set up for Mike Pence — for the Vice President of the United States,” he said. “I do fear for this next election cycle because if a president that's willing to try to instill and encourage — to whip up a civil war amongst his followers, using lies and deceit and snake oil, regardless of the human impact, what else is he gonna do if he gets elected again?”

In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole sat down with Van Tatenhoveto discuss his former — and current — life, and why Colorado has been fertile ground for extremist groups.