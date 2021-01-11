U.S. Capitol Insurrection

-
Community members and Democratic leaders commemorated the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, while warning that the movement behind it is stronger than ever.
Biden didn't utter Trump's name but referred repeatedly to him with forceful, and at times personal, denunciations of his actions. "He's not just a former president. He's a defeated former president."
Rep. Jamie Raskin played a series of video clips showing the former president encouraging or excusing violence against his perceived political opponents.
Many of the statements referenced in the Senate impeachment trial appear in the criminal cases against the alleged rioters.
House impeachment managers played new video and audio documenting the violent mayhem at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., says former President Donald Trump was singularly responsible for inciting the mob that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The former president is being tried on one article of impeachment saying he incited the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Videos shown during the proceedings may contain profanity and violence.
The video was laden with violence and obscenities shouted by the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
Just one week before he will leave office, Trump has now become the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Trump for "high crimes and misdemeanors" — specifically, for inciting an insurrection against the federal government at the U.S. Capitol.
The resolution charges President Trump with "incitement of insurrection" and is expected to pass Wednesday afternoon. The timeline for Senate action, required to remove Trump from office, is unclear.