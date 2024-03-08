© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Spring anticipation: a stroll through CSU’s Annual Flower Trial Garden

By In The NoCo,
Emma VandenEinde
Published March 8, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
Pink flowers with bushy green leaves.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
The Apricot Tricolor Dahlia won best in show for this year's CSU Annual Trial competition. The gardeners loved the "fruit stand" color variety on the flowers, as well as its abundance of pollinators and lack of pests.

Although it is technically still winter — at least until March 19 — the flowers will soon be in bloom at Colorado State University’s Trial Garden. That is where many of the flower varieties hitting garden stores in the coming weeks undergo a rigorous, real-world testing process to see which varieties are resilient enough for Northern Colorado.

The garden was started back in the 1970s on a small plot of land near the old stadium, with only around 100 plant varieties. It's now one of the largest university trial gardens in the nation – with hundreds of varieties and tens of thousands of plants.

"It's just rows of rainbows. There are so many different colors out there," said KUNC's Emma VandenEinde. She covered the final rounds of plant judging last summer.

As spring approaches and sunny days wait in the wings, we are listening back to a conversation with VandenEinde about her time in the garden.

FlowersGardeningColorado State University
Emma VandenEinde
