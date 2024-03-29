'We need all kinds of minds:' Temple Grandin on why neurodivergent thinkers are essential

Temple Grandin sees the world through a different lens. The Colorado State University professor of animal science is neurodivergent, and her differences as an autistic person have been foundational to her work – especially when it comes to advocating for the humane treatment of animals. She is also an advocate for neurodivergent thinkers of all ages.

Her new book for children is “Different Kinds of Minds” and is an adaptation of her book “Visual Thinking.” Both explain the need for a diverse range of minds, and how society can support and encourage neurodivergent thinkers. Grandin recently joined In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole to discuss the book and much more.

This is an encore of our podcast from Jan. 4, 2024.

