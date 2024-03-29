© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

'We need all kinds of minds:' Temple Grandin on why neurodivergent thinkers are essential

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel LaveryRobyn Vincent
Published March 29, 2024 at 5:45 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Disability and autism advocate Temple Grandin (middle) poses with Miss Rodeo Wyoming Bailee Mackey (Left), Judi Blum (right), and her seven-year-old son, Elijah, who has down syndrome, at the Exceptional Rodeo. Rodeo royalty members were assigned a "buddy" for the day and accompanied them as they took on the rodeo activities.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Disability and autism advocate Temple Grandin (middle) poses with Miss Rodeo Wyoming Bailee Mackey (Left), Judi Blum (right), and her seven-year-old son, Elijah, who has down syndrome, at the Exceptional Rodeo. Rodeo royalty members were assigned a "buddy" for the day and accompanied them as they took on the rodeo activities.

Temple Grandin sees the world through a different lens. The Colorado State University professor of animal science is neurodivergent, and her differences as an autistic person have been foundational to her work – especially when it comes to advocating for the humane treatment of animals. She is also an advocate for neurodivergent thinkers of all ages.

Her new book for children is “Different Kinds of Minds” and is an adaptation of her book “Visual Thinking.” Both explain the need for a diverse range of minds, and how society can support and encourage neurodivergent thinkers. Grandin recently joined In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole to discuss the book and much more.

This is an encore of our podcast from Jan. 4, 2024.

Tags
In The NoCo Temple GrandinEducationLearning DisabilitiesAutismColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery
Robyn Vincent
I wear many hats in KUNC's newsroom as an executive producer, editor and reporter. My work focuses on inequality, the systems of power that entrench it, and the people who are disproportionately affected. I help reporters in my newsroom to also uncover these angles and elevate unheard voices in the process.
See stories by Robyn Vincent