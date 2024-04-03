© 2024
From AI to fading sunshine laws: "A difficult year" for Colorado's local media

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleRobyn VincentAriel Lavery
Published April 3, 2024 at 3:45 AM MDT
"The trend was that these giant printing presses were just crumbling... the National Trust for local news says let's see if we can actually bring one back," said Corey Hutchins, co-director of the Colorado College Journalism Institute.
It’s no secret there’s a crisis of shrinking local news across the U.S. And we know that in places where local news evaporates, democracy takes a hit. Government corruption tends to increase when powerful entities realize there's less media scrutiny on what they're doing.

"This year has been particularly difficult for the local media news business," says journalist Corey Hutchins. The co-director of the Colorado College Journalism Institute writes a weekly newsletter that goes behind our state’s headlines.

He recently sat down with In The NoCo's Erin O'Toole to discuss the health of Colorado media, including a few happenings that could have far-reaching impacts on our democracy.

You can subscribe to Corey Hutchins' weekly newsletter here.

