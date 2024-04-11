Wildfire risk part of new reality for Northern Colorado homeowners

The risk of wildfire is a reality that is beginning to define life in Northern Colorado. This last weekend tens of thousands of people in Boulder County were left suddenly without power for days when Xcel shut it off in anticipation of high winds, and potential loose lines.

Today we’re listening back to an interview covering a 2023 report from the company CoreLogic, which showed that thousands of homes in Northern Colorado are susceptible to damage from wildfires. In Boulder, nearly 10,000 homes are at risk. In Fort Collins, that number rises to more than 14,000.

Statistics in the report put Colorado in the number two slot nationwide for potential wildfire damage. We discussed these risks and more with Jude Bayham, who researches wildfire management at Colorado State University.

We mentioned a pay raise for federal wildland firefighters that was stalled in Congress as of September 2023, when this conversation first aired. You can learn more about protecting your home from wildfire here.

