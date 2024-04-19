© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Fancy drinks in fun spaces: How mocktails are changing NoCo's nightlife

By In The NoCo,
Emma VandenEindeErin O'Toole
Published April 19, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
People participate at the Herbal Mocktails mixology event on March 8, 2024, at FoCo Cafe in Fort Collins.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Lacey Mally shakes up an Elderflower Berry Breeze mocktail at the Herbal Mocktails floral mixology event on March 8, 2024, at FoCo Cafe in Fort Collins.

While Colorado is known for having breweries on every corner, there's a new trend in town: cocktails - without the alcohol. The popularity of non-alcoholic drinks is soaring – especially among young adults – and more bars and restaurants are starting to feature creative mocktails on their menus.

Currently, Colorado has only a few completely sober spaces where alcohol isn't served at all. But some mixologists are hoping to change that. KUNC reporter and host Emma VandenEinde visited some of these spaces and talked with mixologists who are focused on making exciting and delicious non-alcoholic drinks. She spoke with host Erin O'Toole about how this trend is shaking up the nightlife for the sober and sober-curious.

You can learn more about the sober space mixologist Han Cassera hopes to open this fall in Loveland at his GoFundMe page.

Tags
In The NoCo Non-Alcoholic DrinksMocktailsNorthern ColoradoRestaurantsRecovery
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Emma VandenEinde
I'm the General Assignment Reporter and Back-Up Host for KUNC, here to keep you up-to-date on news in Northern Colorado — whether I'm out in the field or sitting in the host chair. From city climate policies, to businesses closing, to the creativity of Indigenous people, I'll research what is happening in your backyard and share those stories with you as you go about your day.
See stories by Emma VandenEinde
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole