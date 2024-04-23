© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Climate adaptation is essential for our future - but we can't ignore lessons from the past

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published April 23, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
"We're at a time where people all around the world are rushing to adapt to the impacts of climate change," says Longmont author and journalist Stephen Robert Miller. "And so rightly so, people are wanting to do something about it — and that seems great. But it can also be tricky if it causes us to rush into rash decisions." Miller's book "Over the Seawall" cautions against pushing unsustainable forms of climate adaptation that try to control nature rather than work with it.
Li-An Lim
/
Unsplash
"We're at a time where people all around the world are rushing to adapt to the impacts of climate change," says Longmont author and journalist Stephen Robert Miller. "And so rightly so, people are wanting to do something about it — and that seems great. But it can also be tricky if it causes us to rush into rash decisions." Miller's book "Over the Seawall" cautions against pushing unsustainable forms of climate adaptation that attempt to control nature rather than work with it.

Longmont author and journalist Stephen Robert Miller is fascinated by climate disaster stories. He says they’re often teachable moments.

“There’s so much to be learned from looking in the past — environmental histories and histories of instances of when people have tried to control nature and ultimately it's failed,” Miller said.

In his new book, “Over the Seawall,” Miller examines the deeper impacts of some of these failures. He investigates how governments and people are using infrastructure to slow or stop the effects or the symptoms of climate change – giant concrete barriers in Japan meant to stop tsunamis, for example, or dams and canals in Arizona meant to make a desert move-in ready for lots of people. Government policies created to manage the Colorado River and distribute water among its unquenchable stakeholders are another example.

In other words, Miller says people are keen to adapt and that seems great, “but it can also be tricky if it causes us to rush into rash decisions,” he said. Simple measures that work with nature, not against it, are often more successful in the long run.

Miller joined In The NoCo to discuss the book, and some of humanity’s attempts to adapt to climate change that have not gone according to plan.

NOTE: This is an encore of our episode from Dec. 8, 2023.

Tags
In The NoCo Climate ChangeEnvironmentAuthor InterviewsClimateNorthern Colorado
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery