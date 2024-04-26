"Something people are innately drawn to:" Celebrating National Poetry Month with Wolverine Farm

We're closing out this week with a celebration of National Poetry Month. And who better to celebrate with than Todd Simmons, founder and director of Wolverine Farm Publishing in Fort Collins? In 2002, Simmons left his job in the field of social science to focus full-time on literature and poetry.

Erin O'Toole / KUNC Sign at Wolverine Farm encouraging visitors to vote for the 2024 Fort Collins Poet Laureate

"I think creative expression, and the ability to communicate and give voice, is something that people are innately drawn to do," Simmons said. "I've always worked out moments of doubt through writing, and through giving voice to my thoughts and emotions."

Simmons believes anyone can develop an appreciation for poetry, and that it's especially important in the early educational years to get books of poems into the hands of children. He sat down with In The NoCo's Erin O'Toole to share why he devoted his life to bringing a love of poetry and literature to Northern Colorado.

Wolverine Farm is in the process of selecting the next Fort Collins Poet Laureate! You can vote in person through Monday, April 29.

We put out a call to KUNC listeners at the beginning of April for submissions of eight-word poems. You can read and listen to those poems in the bonus content section below.