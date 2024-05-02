Colorado’s first incarcerated professor is now a free man. He still plans to teach students in prison

In January we learned about a man whose life took a huge turn. David Carillo had been serving a life sentence for his involvement in a murder that happened in 1993. While incarcerated, he began taking classes, and earned a degree. He continued studying, until he became one of the first professors in the country to teach from behind prison walls.

And now, after Gov. Jared Polis granted him clemency last December, Carillo's life has seen another seismic shift. Carillo was released from the prison in Canon City – and he plans to continue teaching incarcerated students, while living as a free man.

Jason Gonzales, who covers higher education for Chalkbeat Colorado, has been following Carillo's journey. He joined In The NoCo's Erin O'Toole to share the latest.