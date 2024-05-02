© 2024
Colorado’s first incarcerated professor is now a free man. He still plans to teach students in prison

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published May 2, 2024 at 4:55 PM MDT
David Carrillo, a former inmate at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility and an adjunct professor with Adams State University, makes notes at the beginning of teaching his Intro to Macro Economics class on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility in Cañon City, Colorado. Carillo was released, and says he plans to continue teaching incarcerated students.
Rachel Woolf for Chalkbeat
/
Courtesy of Chalkbeat Colorado
David Carrillo, a former inmate at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility and an adjunct professor with Adams State University, makes notes at the beginning of teaching his Intro to Macro Economics class on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility in Cañon City, Colorado. Carillo was released, and says he plans to continue teaching incarcerated students.

In January we learned about a man whose life took a huge turn. David Carillo had been serving a life sentence for his involvement in a murder that happened in 1993. While incarcerated, he began taking classes, and earned a degree. He continued studying, until he became one of the first professors in the country to teach from behind prison walls.

And now, after Gov. Jared Polis granted him clemency last December, Carillo's life has seen another seismic shift. Carillo was released from the prison in Canon City – and he plans to continue teaching incarcerated students, while living as a free man.

Jason Gonzales, who covers higher education for Chalkbeat Colorado, has been following Carillo's journey. He joined In The NoCo's Erin O'Toole to share the latest.

In The NoCo Colorado Department of CorrectionsHigher Education (College)Criminal Justiceincome inequality
