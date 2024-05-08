© 2024
Colorado River users face a big deadline to come up with new rules. Here’s where things stand

By In The NoCo,
Alex HagerErin O'Toole
Published May 8, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
The Colorado River flows through Grand County, Colo. on Oct. 23, 2023. A new draft plan for river management shows that a wet winter and a conservation deal from California, Arizona and Nevada has eased pressure on the region's water policymakers until 2026.
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
Last summer was brutal for the Colorado River - low water levels underscored the rising threats from a changing climate. Now, we're waiting on next moves from state and federal governments ahead of a quickly approaching 2026 deadline.

Several states have proposed new ways to divvy up water from the river, which serves about 40 million people in the southwest United States and Mexico. Tribes that use the river also want a seat at the negotiating table. And the federal government has said it’s up to the seven states that rely on its water to agree on how to use less of it.

Alex Hager covers the Colorado River for KUNC. He joins host Erin O'Toole to break down what different groups are proposing, why they can’t agree, and what comes next.

Be sure to check out KUNC's podcast Thirst Gap for a deeper dive into the threats and challenges to the Colorado River.

KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Alex Hager
Alex is KUNC's reporter covering the Colorado River Basin. He spent two years at Aspen Public Radio, mainly reporting on the resort economy, the environment and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, he covered the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery for KDLG in Dillingham, Alaska.
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
