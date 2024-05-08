Colorado River users face a big deadline to come up with new rules. Here’s where things stand

Last summer was brutal for the Colorado River - low water levels underscored the rising threats from a changing climate. Now, we're waiting on next moves from state and federal governments ahead of a quickly approaching 2026 deadline.

Several states have proposed new ways to divvy up water from the river, which serves about 40 million people in the southwest United States and Mexico. Tribes that use the river also want a seat at the negotiating table. And the federal government has said it’s up to the seven states that rely on its water to agree on how to use less of it.

Alex Hager covers the Colorado River for KUNC. He joins host Erin O'Toole to break down what different groups are proposing, why they can’t agree, and what comes next.

Be sure to check out KUNC's podcast Thirst Gap for a deeper dive into the threats and challenges to the Colorado River.

