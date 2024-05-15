© 2024
In The NoCo

Can UNC’s future medical school help fix Colorado’s doctor shortage?

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published May 15, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
An artist's rendering of University of Northern Colorado's College of Osteopathic Medicine.
University of Northern Colorado
/
Courtesy of UNC
An artist's rendering of University of Northern Colorado's College of Osteopathic Medicine shows one possible building design as of May 1, 2024. The college will become Colorado's third medical school and is part of a $247 million legislative package geared toward expanding health care programs at higher education institutions across the state amid a severe workforce shortage.

Patients in Colorado feel the brunt of a growing healthcare crisis every day. Most Colorado counties have a shortage of primary care doctors and other healthcare workers – and that has an outsized impact on low-income and rural communities.

And that shortage is projected to get even worse as physicians near retirement age. About a third of doctors in the state are 60 or older, according to a recent report from the American Association of Medical Colleges.

On May 1, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation to help address the shortfall. A new medical school – just the third one in Colorado – will open in 2026 at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. The new College of Osteopathic Medicine has a price tag of around $200 million, and will eventually graduate 150 new doctors each year.

The college's first dean, Dr. Beth Longenecker, joined In The NoCo to discuss how the new school will make a dent in a statewide and national shortage of doctors.

University of Northern Colorado (UNC)Higher Education (College)Rural Hospitals
