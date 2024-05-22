© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why are Dark Sky communities spreading across Colorado?

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published May 22, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
A view of the night sky from Ridgway. Towns across Colorado are pursuing Dark Sky Community status to reduce light pollution and bolster local tourism.
Aaron Watson
/
DarkSky Colorado
A view of the night sky from Ridgway. Towns across Colorado are pursuing Dark Sky Community status to reduce light pollution and bolster local tourism.

Adjusting street lamps and other exterior lights to allow the stars to shine more brilliantly – that's part of the process for becoming a certified Dark Sky community. More than 200 places in 22 countries around the world have this designation.

Advocates say limiting light pollution helps preserve expansive views of the night sky, and helps nocturnal creatures thrive. And the Colorado Tourism Office believes the Dark Sky designation helps attract visitors.

Town leaders in Grand Lake recently took the first steps toward becoming an official Dark Sky community. They would join five other towns in Colorado that already have that designation. About two dozen more Dark Sky places are in the pipeline, including communities and parks across the state.

Aaron Watson is with the group DarkSky Colorado. He joined host Erin O'Toole to discuss the problem with light pollution, and why a growing number of Colorado towns are taking this idea of dark skies so seriously.

Read more about the overview effect that Watson mentions near the end of the conversation.

In The NoCo Dark SkiesInternational Dark Sky AssociationTourismAstronomyColorado Tourism Office
