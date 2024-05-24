Craving less meat on Memorial Day? Try these meatless suggestions
For many of us, Memorial Day is the first day of the year we get to fire up the old grill. We make hamburgers, hotdogs, steaks - all foods that taste good with a bit of a char and that added smokey flavor.
They’re also all meats.
So what if you want a plant-based Memorial Day cookout, but you don’t want that frozen veggie patty from the grocery store? Today on the show: some easy recipes for a meat free – or vegetarian friendly – barbecue.
To help with those plans, we spoke with Justice Marcellus, owner and manager of The Mighty Vegans - a food truck serving all plant-based options. The Mighty Vegans just had their grand opening in Longmont this week.
She joined host Erin O'Toole to share a few suggestions to spice up any cookout.
Recipe for Smokin’ Herb Burger
1 pound Beyond meat
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
1 tbsp. Rosemary
1 tsp. Garlic powder
1 tsp. Onion powder
1 tbsp. Dry cilantro
1 tbsp. Dry oregano
1 tbsp. dry parsley
1 tbsp. Nutritional yeast
2 tbsp. Coconut or olive oil
2 tbsp. Vegan Worcestershire sauce
3 cloves garlic minced
1/4 red onion minced
Mix all ingredients together and make into 4 patties. Grill 6 minutes per side.