© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Craving less meat on Memorial Day? Try these meatless suggestions

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'Toole
Published May 24, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Justice Marcellus stands in front of her food truck with her daughter and twin brother.
Justice Marcellus
/
Courtesy of Justice Marcellus
Justice Marcellus, owner and operator of The Mighty Vegan food truck is confident that her meals will impress meat lovers. "I double down with The Mighty Vegans," she says, "because... when you do it right it can be great." From left to right pictured is her brother Evan, her daughter, and herself.

For many of us, Memorial Day is the first day of the year we get to fire up the old grill. We make hamburgers, hotdogs, steaks - all foods that taste good with a bit of a char and that added smokey flavor.

They’re also all meats.

So what if you want a plant-based Memorial Day cookout, but you don’t want that frozen veggie patty from the grocery store? Today on the show: some easy recipes for a meat free – or vegetarian friendly – barbecue.

To help with those plans, we spoke with Justice Marcellus, owner and manager of The Mighty Vegans - a food truck serving all plant-based options. The Mighty Vegans just had their grand opening in Longmont this week.

She joined host Erin O'Toole to share a few suggestions to spice up any cookout.

Recipe for Smokin’ Herb Burger

1 pound Beyond meat

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tbsp. Rosemary

1 tsp. Garlic powder

1 tsp. Onion powder

1 tbsp. Dry cilantro

1 tbsp. Dry oregano

1 tbsp. dry parsley

1 tbsp. Nutritional yeast

2 tbsp. Coconut or olive oil

2 tbsp. Vegan Worcestershire sauce

3 cloves garlic minced

1/4 red onion minced

Mix all ingredients together and make into 4 patties. Grill 6 minutes per side.

Tags
In The NoCo Plant-Based FoodFood & Food CultureCooking
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole