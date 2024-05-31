The sugar beet workers who helped shape Colorado

Courtesy of Betty Aragon-Mitotes Community advocate Betty Aragon-Mitotes and her husband, David, at the dedication of a mural honoring the contributions of Latino and Hispanic beet field workers. The mural at Los Tarascos in Fort Collins was unveiled Sept. 16, 2023 to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.

The sugar beet industry began in Colorado right around 1900. Today it's only a small part of the state's economy, but through the early part of the 20th century, beets were the most significant agricultural product grown here. They were so important to the economy that people referred to sugar beets as 'white gold.' During this time, thousands of Hispanic and Mexican people came to Northern Colorado to work in the beet fields. Many of them eventually settled in Fort Collins - predominantly in what would come to be called the Tres Colonias – three neighborhoods that surrounded the Great Western Sugar Company.

Betty Aragon-Mitotes is something of an expert on the legacy of the families who settled in this area. She has been a longtime community leader, advocating for Hispanic and Latino communities. She co-founded a cultural center spotlighting the Tres Colonias neighborhoods, and is the founder and president of the nonprofit Mujeres de Colores, which educates and provides support to working-class and low-income families.

Last October, she was awarded the 2023 Polly Baca Raíces Fuertes Community Leader Award from Rep. Joe Neguse in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

She sat down with host Erin O'Toole to share more about the people who settled in the Tres Colonias – and their indelible contributions to Northern Colorado history. We're listening back to that episode, which originally aired Dec. 1, 2023.

Betty's foundation runs several charitable events every year in the Tres Colonias, including The Backpack Program which helps provide school supplies to students from working-class and low-income families. This event takes place the first Tuesday in August.

