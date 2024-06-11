Some key Colorado River decision makers got together in Boulder. There was plenty of disagreement

The future of the Colorado River is in the hands of seven people who represent the states that use its water. And right now, they can’t agree on a set of new rules to share the shrinking supply - despite a quickly approaching deadline.

Those negotiations typically happen behind closed doors, rather than in a public setting. But last week, representatives from Wyoming to California met at the University of Colorado Boulder for an annual water law conference. About 300 people with an interest in the future of the Colorado River were in the audience to hear what leaders had to say.

KUNC's water reporter Alex Hager was there, too. He joined host Erin O'Toole to share some details from that conference.

