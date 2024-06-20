© 2024
Boulder Comedy Festival organizer brings together comics from different backgrounds

Published June 20, 2024 at 5:30 AM MDT
Zoe Rogers coordinates the annual Boulder Comedy Festival, hosted by the Dairy Arts Center. She focuses on bringing comedians to the stage from all different backgrounds, all over the country.

When she’s onstage, comedian Zoe Rogers talks about what she knows best: her kids. Her standup centers around her identity as a mom. She jokes about the difference between the proper mom etiquette she carefully displays to her children, and her internal monologue. Zoe started her comedy career in Los Angeles.

Offstage, Zoe appreciates a standup routine that’s a genuine reflection of the comedian’s perspective. So, in addition to her own standup act, Zoe focuses on booking comedy shows in Boulder that bring in comedians from all different backgrounds.

Zoe organizes the The Dairy Arts Center’s monthly comedy performances and the annualBoulder Comedy Festival. This year’s festival kicked off on Wednesday, June 18 and continues through Sunday, June 23.

