In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Cave crawl leads to a Colorado family’s discovery of a tiny, new scorpion-like species

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published July 25, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Larca boulderica as seen under a microscope, showing its crab-like pincers. This species of pseudoscorpion is about the size of a lentil, and was discovered in a cave near Boulder, Colo.
1 of 3  — 3. Larca boulderica as seen under a microscope by David Steinmann.jfif
Larca boulderica as seen under a microscope, showing its crab-like pincers. This species of pseudoscorpion is about the size of a lentil, and was discovered in a cave near Boulder, Colo.
David Steinmann / Denver Museum of Nature & Science
The new species of pseudoscorpion named Larca boulderica walking on the cave floor in Boulder, Colo. Photographed on Dec. 1, 2008.
2 of 3  — 2. New species of pseudoscorpion Larca boulderica inside the cave by David Steinmann.jpg
The new species of pseudoscorpion named Larca boulderica walking on the cave floor in Boulder, Colo. Photographed on Dec. 1, 2008.
David Steinmann / Denver Museum of Nature & Science
Dave and Debbie Steinmann stand in front of a cave entrance protected by a gate. The gate is to protect bats.
3 of 3  — 4. Dave and Debbie Steinmann at a small cave where L. boulderica lives the gate is to protect bats by Ryan Prioreschi.jpg
Dave and Debbie Steinmann visiting a cave near Boulder to collect Larca boulderica. The gate is to protect bats.
Ryan Prioreschi / Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science recently made an exciting announcement: A new species of cave-dwelling pseudoscorpion had been discovered in the foothills outside Boulder. Researchers named it Larca boulderica – a nod to the city of Boulder – and say the only place on the planet where you’ll find it is in just two caves near the Boulder Flatirons.

We reached out to David Steinmann, the research associate with the Museum of Nature and Science who found the new species. We thought he’d want to talk about his once-in-a-lifetime discovery. Instead, he told us that for him, it wasn’t a once-in-a-lifetime event at all. In fact, he kind of specializes in hunting for new species, and thinks he’s found at least fifty of them. He attributes that to his family's lifelong love of exploring caves to search for tiny creatures.

Steinmann joined host Erin O’Toole to talk about his unusual work... and what exactly a pseudoscorpion is.

In The NoCo ScienceDenver Museum of Nature and ScienceBoulder
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
