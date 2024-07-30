© 2024
In the NoCo
Why “mortgage handcuffs” are hurting Colorado’s housing market

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published July 30, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
"What history tells us is that interest rates are going to fluctuate," says Libby Levinson-Katz, chair of the Denver Metro Association of Realtors market trends committee. Colorado currently has one of the highest rates in the nation of so-called 'mortgage handcuffs,' which may trap people who otherwise want to sell their homes, but can't afford to trade their historically low mortgage interest rate for one that's far more costly.

Many people in Colorado bought homes or refinanced during the pandemic, when interest rates were at historic lows. Now, they feel trapped by that low mortgage rate. They might want to sell and move, but can’t afford to buy elsewhere, with interest rates at much higher levels than four years ago.

The problem has been dubbed ‘mortgage handcuffs.”

This dilemma isn’t unique to Colorado, but it appears the problem is worse here than in any other state in the country, according to a recent article in the Denver Post.

Host Erin O’Toole sat down with Libby Levinson-Katz - chair of the Denver Metro Association of Realtors market trends committee, and a realtor with Kentwood Real Estate out of Denver - to explain how we got here and where we might be headed.

Housing Market home prices Finance
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
