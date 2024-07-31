© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Architects used ‘trauma-informed design’ to reimagine a Denver youth shelter

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published July 31, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
A woman in an orange dress points out a feature to a man in a blue suit jacket during the Grand Opening, ribbon cutting and open tour of Urban Peak’s “The Mothership” in Denver, Colorado, U.S., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.
Matthew Staver
/
Courtesy of Chad Holtzinger/Shopworks
Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson shows off some of the innovative design aspects of 'The Mothership' to Denver Mayor Mike Johnston during the facility's ribbon cutting and grand opening on Wednesday, July 27, 2024. The new 136-bed shelter will serve young people experiencing homelessness.

Architecture can provoke a powerful emotional response in us. Perhaps you've stopped on a sidewalk to stare up in wonder at a massive skyscraper... or stepped inside a beautifully designed building and felt a sense of peace or inspiration.

But the reaction to a building isn’t always positive -- particularly for people who have experienced trauma. Buildings that resemble schools, hospitals, or jails can make a person feel helpless or anxious.

A relatively new movement in architecture considers this throughout the creation process. ‘Trauma-informed’ design thoughtfully incorporates elements that help people feel welcomed and safe. And it’s a key component in a new youth shelter opened by Denver nonprofit Urban Peak.

The ‘Mothership,’ as it’s called, will serve young people between the ages of 12 and 24 experiencing homelessness. The 136-bed facility offers not only a place to sleep, but supportive amenities like a garden, computer lab, and a full-service kitchen that will offer cooking lessons. And the building itself is designed to help its residents feel empowered.

Chad Holtzinger is the founder of Shopworks Architecture, the firm behind the facility’s innovative design. He joined host Erin O’Toole to share more about the roughly $38 million project -- which is set to start welcoming youth in early to mid- August.

In The NoCo HomelessnessMental HealthYouthNonprofits
