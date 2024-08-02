Colorado’s newest fire prevention employee is cute, furry, and has a terrific nose

Ash is a cute yellow lab with a very big job.

She is Colorado’s newest employee in the Division of Fire Prevention & Control. Ash started on July 1 as the Division’s newest accelerant detector tool, meaning she can sniff out if something suspicious was used to start a fire. Her powerful nose can help determine a fire’s cause, often more effectively than a mechanical device. And right now, she’s the sole canine detection tool for the entire state’s fire prevention division.

Host Erin O’Toole sat in on a training session and spoke with Ash’s handler, Matt Morgan, who is also a fire investigator with the Division of Fire Prevention and Control. They discussed Ash’s training, her apt ability for detecting scents, and her role as a therapy dog for fire victims.