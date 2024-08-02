© 2024
In the NoCo
Colorado’s newest fire prevention employee is cute, furry, and has a terrific nose

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'Toole
Published August 2, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Ash, a yellow lab, sits in front of a Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Truck with the word "Ash" stenciled on it.
Gabe Allen
Ash is Colorado's newest canine employee in the Division of Fire Prevention and Control. She has a unique ability to detect 12 different accelerants with her keen nose.

Ash is a cute yellow lab with a very big job.

She is Colorado’s newest employee in the Division of Fire Prevention & Control. Ash started on July 1 as the Division’s newest accelerant detector tool, meaning she can sniff out if something suspicious was used to start a fire. Her powerful nose can help determine a fire’s cause, often more effectively than a mechanical device. And right now, she’s the sole canine detection tool for the entire state’s fire prevention division.

Host Erin O’Toole sat in on a training session and spoke with Ash’s handler, Matt Morgan, who is also a fire investigator with the Division of Fire Prevention and Control. They discussed Ash’s training, her apt ability for detecting scents, and her role as a therapy dog for fire victims.

Ash wears her own badge for the Division of Fire Protection and Control on her collar.
Gabe Allen
Ash has her own badge as an employee of the Division of Fire Protection and Control, which she wears on her collar.

Dog training, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Investigation
