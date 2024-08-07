Colorado is investing in geothermal. Here’s why it matters

Geothermal is having a moment in the spotlight. It hasn’t gotten the attention that wind and solar have as the ‘powerhouses’ of Colorado’s electric grid. But energy officials say it’s time for the state to start building up other sources – including tapping into the heat that’s under our feet.

The state is offering grants and tax credits to support research into new geothermal projects, with the goal of bringing some small- and large-scale projects online in the coming years. Some projects already in place, such as the geothermal system at Colorado Mesa University, are expanding.

With all this activity happening, we wanted to understand more about why geothermal has the potential to help reduce energy costs and stabilize the electric grid.

Will Toor is Executive Director of the Colorado Energy Office, which oversees the state’s geothermal energy grant program. He spoke with host Erin O’Toole about why the state is upping its investments in this renewable energy source.

You can see a short, animated video from the Colorado Energy Office about geothermal energy here.

