© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Five days battling a wildfire in Lyons: A fire chief's perspective

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published August 8, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Rob Stumpf, Fire Chief of Lyons Fire Protection District, stands dressed in a firefighting uniform in front of a wall of instruments in a fire station.
Rob Stumpf
/
Lyons Fire Protection District
"We had engines from all over," says Rob Stumpf, Fire Chief of Lyons Fire Protection District. "These guys from Pueblo drove 162 miles in a fire truck to help people they've never met before, to help a community that they may or may not have ever been to. It's humbling and it's remarkable."

Coloradans in recent weeks have seen a barrage of evacuation notices and news updates about four major wildfires along the Front Range. Beyond the ever–changing tallies of acres burned or the latest containment numbers, we wanted to see a wildfire from a fire chief’s perspective – from the first visible plumes of smoke, to when evacuees return home.

Rob Stumpf leads the Lyons Fire Protection District. He and more than 200 firefighters spent days working to contain the Stone Canyon fire near Lyons. That blaze, which sparked on July 30, triggered evacuations, burned five structures and is linked to one death. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation. On Sunday, crews announced they had fully contained the blaze.

Stumpf has worked on many wildfires in his 27 years as a firefighter. And while the temperatures were brutal, he noted the unusual terrain was a large part of what made the Stone Canyon Fire so dangerous. He spoke with host Erin O’Toole by phone from the firehouse in Lyons.

Tags
In The NoCo WildfiresLyons
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner