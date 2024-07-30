© 2024
Live Updates: Crews are battling wildfires in Larimer and Boulder counties

KUNC | By KUNC Staff
Published July 30, 2024 at 3:12 PM MDT
Smoke can be seen from a wildfire. The scene is a wide open meadow with a paved road running through it and into the foothills. Smoke doesn't obscure the whole scene, but it is thick and light gray and pouring out from behind the foothills.
Mark Duggan
/
KUNC
Plumes from both the Stone Mountain Canyon Fire and the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen from near Rabbit Mountain Open Space on July 30, 2024.

Evacuations are underway near Lyons after a new wildfire started this afternoon in the Stone Mountain area. Eagle Canyon, Eagle Ridge, and Stone Canyon are under mandatory evacuation orders.

At last report, the Stone Canyon Fire was estimated at 30 acres. An evacuation site is open at the Boulder County Fairgrounds.

Meanwhile, the Alexander Mountain Fire continues to burn over 1,800-plus acres west of Loveland. Larimer County has declared a disaster emergency to open up additional local resources.  

We will have updates on both fires here at KUNC. You can listen to our radio stream on our website, or read the updated stories we have for each fire.

For alerts and evacuation orders for both fires, go to https://www.nocoalert.org/.

The Alexander Mountain wildfire from Devil's Backbone. The fire is burning in Larimer County and many parts of the area are under mandatory and voluntary evacuations.
Live Blog: Crews battle Alexander Mountain fire near Loveland
The Alexander Mountain fire started on Monday, July 29 and has since grown to 1,800-plus acres with zero containment as of Tuesday afternoon.
Smoke from a fire on Stone Mountain can be seen at 12:30 p.m. on July 30. The Boulder County Sheriff's Department has issued evacuation orders in the area.
Live Blog: Boulder County orders evacuations near Lyons as Stone Canyon Fire burns
Boulder County Sheriff's Department begins evacuations as fire in Stone Mountain Canyon grows.

