Live Updates: Crews are battling wildfires in Larimer and Boulder counties

Evacuations are underway near Lyons after a new wildfire started this afternoon in the Stone Mountain area. Eagle Canyon, Eagle Ridge, and Stone Canyon are under mandatory evacuation orders.

At last report, the Stone Canyon Fire was estimated at 30 acres. An evacuation site is open at the Boulder County Fairgrounds.

Meanwhile, the Alexander Mountain Fire continues to burn over 1,800-plus acres west of Loveland. Larimer County has declared a disaster emergency to open up additional local resources.

We will have updates on both fires here at KUNC. You can listen to our radio stream on our website, or read the updated stories we have for each fire.

For alerts and evacuation orders for both fires, go to https://www.nocoalert.org/.