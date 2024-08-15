© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How artist R. Alan Brooks uses comics and graphic novels to dissect culture and politics

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published August 15, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Graphic novelist Alan Brooks sits with his arms on a table, wearing a red t-shirt and a hat.
1 of 3  — _R. Alan Brooks by Joe Rogers.jpg
"When I was growing up, comic books were not really broadly accepted," says Denver-based writer and artist R. Alan Brooks, who also teaches graphic novel writing at Regis University. "So the idea that comics have gotten me into a museum and made me into a professor is just — like, I wish I could go back and tell 10-year old Alan that."
Joe Rogers / Courtesy of R. Alan Brooks
Page ten from R Alan Brooks' children's comic, 'The Mask in Your Dreams'.
2 of 3  — Page-10_detail.jpg
R Alan Brooks will be a special guest at the 2024 annual Fort Collins Comic Con. Brooks shared this illustration from his children book, 'The Mask in Your Dreams.'
Page seven from Brooks' unpublished children's comic.
3 of 3  — Page-07_color detail.jpg
R Alan Brooks

If you read the Colorado Sun, you might be familiar with the comic strip called ‘What’d I Miss?’ It follows conversations between Ossie – a young Black man – and Myra – an older white woman – who has awakened from a long coma.

Together they struggle to understand modern day politics and culture. Ossie and Myra talk about issues like artificial intelligence, disinformation on social media and more recently, the attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump.

‘What’d I Miss?’ is written by Denver resident R. Alan Brooks. He also writes graphic novels and teaches graphic novel writing at Regis University. This weekend, he will be a special guest at Fort Collins Comic Con.

Host Erin O’Toole spoke with Brooks to talk about his work and life in comics.

Page six from Alan Brooks' first children's comic.
R Alan Brooks
Page six from R. Alan Brooks' first children's comic, called "The Mask in Your Dreams."

