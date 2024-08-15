How artist R. Alan Brooks uses comics and graphic novels to dissect culture and politics

If you read the Colorado Sun, you might be familiar with the comic strip called ‘ What’d I Miss? ’ It follows conversations between Ossie – a young Black man – and Myra – an older white woman – who has awakened from a long coma.

Together they struggle to understand modern day politics and culture. Ossie and Myra talk about issues like artificial intelligence, disinformation on social media and more recently, the attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump.

‘What’d I Miss?’ is written by Denver resident R. Alan Brooks . He also writes graphic novels and teaches graphic novel writing at Regis University. This weekend, he will be a special guest at Fort Collins Comic Con .

Host Erin O’Toole spoke with Brooks to talk about his work and life in comics.