Tourists are flocking to Colorado’s busiest national forest. Can this mountain ‘playground’ be protected from overuse?

The Colorado Tourism Office recently published a report outlining the economic benefits of travel in different regions around Colorado. And the numbers show that tourism is growing.

The report labeled one region the ‘Rockies Playground’ – that's an area that includes parts of Summit, Eagle, and Pitkin counties. And visitor spending in that region grew by about 50 percent between 2013 and 2023.

But that surge in visitors – and the ‘playground’ label from the tourism office – caught the attention of Scott Fitzwilliams. He’s the supervisor of the White River National Forest , the most-visited national forest in the country, which includes land near Breckenridge, Aspen and Vail.

Fitzwilliams joined host Erin O’Toole to discuss how this surge in tourism signals a moment where Coloradans need to decide: What’s the right balance between treating public lands as a playground, or as places that need to be protected?

