In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Love Palisade Peaches? Here's what makes them delicious, according to science

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published August 30, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Peaches are lined up in baskets.
Liz Fitch
/
Unsplash
Palisade Peach season is drawing to a close. Jeff Pieper, a horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension said these peaches are special because of a microclimate they are grown in.

The Palisade peach might be one of Colorado's best-kept secrets.

Those grocery store peaches from California or Georgia are perfectly fine. But a good peach from Western Colorado is often juicier, sweeter and bigger than its out-of-state competition.

As peach season winds down for the year, the In The NoCo team wanted to find out: What makes the Palisade peach such a singular treat?

It turns out, much of it has to do with the microclimate in Palisade and other fruit-growing areas of Colorado’s Western Slope.

“Oftentimes we don’t have those massive temperature swings like you do over in the Front Range,” says Jeff Pieper. He’s a commercial horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension who helps growers in Palisade with everything from irrigation advice to dealing with insects.

He shared some of the science behind what makes Palisade peaches such sought-after Colorado produce with ITN host Erin O’Toole.

Climate Agriculture
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC's new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day.
