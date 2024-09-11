© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Think wildfires and hailstorms are raising the cost of home insurance? Technology may be the bigger culprit

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 11, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Amy Bach, a woman with dark hair wearing a blue shirt and a white bead necklace. She is executive director of United Policyholders, a group that advocates on behalf of homeowners dealing with insurance company issues.
Courtesy of Amy Bach
"People are not really getting clear answers a lot of the time," says Amy Bach, Executive Director of United Policyholders - a group that advocates on behalf of homeowners dealing with insurance company issues. "Once you stop relying only on historical data and you start projecting, you're guessing — and if you guess high, that translates into higher prices for the consumer. And that's where we are."

Homeowners in Colorado have been watching their insurance costs increase at rates faster than the national average. And they pay more on average to insure their homes than homeowners in other states – about $1,700 more, according to recent figures.

You might hear that and assume it’s because wildfires and hailstorms cause more destruction in Colorado, and climate change seems to be making it worse.

But that’s only part of the story. The Denver Post reported recently that insurance companies are changing the way they decide how risky it is to insure a home – and to determine what its owners should pay for insurance. Boulder Reporting Lab reported that homeowners in the Boulder area are seeing skyrocketing rates, or being dropped, even if they don’t live in mountainous areas that are more prone to wildfire.

Amy Bach is executive director of United Policyholders, a consumer advocacy group. She has been critical of how insurance companies use this new information. Bach says that traditionally, insurers might look at some straightforward details to decide whether to insure your home.

Now, companies are using technology to look at other factors like slope and vegetation data that they collect from aerial images. And the reams of data they are collecting often lead to higher rates for homeowners – and to more homes being deemed uninsurable.

ITN host Erin O’Toole spoke with Amy Bach to learn more about why this is happening, and what consumers can do about it.

Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
