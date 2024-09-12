Aurora, gangs and immigration: The facts are more nuanced than you may have heard

If you follow national news, you might think the biggest story in Colorado right now is centered on an Aurora apartment complex that was reportedly overtaken by an armed group of Venezuelan gang members. If you watched the presidential debate this week, you likely heard former president Donald Trump mention that gangs had “taken over” the city.

Many right-leaning media outlets across the country have reported that armed members of the Tren de Aragua gang had driven out the apartments’ property managers and were running the community through intimidation and violence. Conflicting statements from city officials and the Aurora police only added to the confusion. The whole viral story has become a flashpoint for the immigration debate during this presidential election year.

Colorado Sun reporter Jennifer Brown suspected there might be more to the story. She spoke with tenants at the complex as well as Aurora city leaders... and she found the situation is actually more nuanced. And while the apartments do have serious problems, being run by gang members doesn’t seem to be one of them.