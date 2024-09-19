Nearly 1 in 4 college students have limited access to nutritious food. Colorado schools have ideas to fix that

The college experience can seem like a carefree time, filled with social activities, weekend football games... and, of course, the occasional visit to the library or an all-night study session.

But reality paints a very different picture for many students.

Federal data shows that nearly a quarter of the nation’s college students struggle with getting enough nutritious food. That’s 3.8 million students, including thousands in Colorado. And being hungry makes it harder to focus on academics.

In response, most of Colorado’s colleges and universities maintain food pantries, mobile markets, and other services to help students who struggle to pay for food.

So how do these pantries and mobile markets make a difference for students who struggle to pay their bills – especially at a moment when inflation has driven food prices up... and as state officials want to make college more accessible to students from different income levels?