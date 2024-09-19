© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Nearly 1 in 4 college students have limited access to nutritious food. Colorado schools have ideas to fix that

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 19, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Student Claire Steninger, 25, shops at Foxy's Mobile Market after class at the Community College of Aurora. The free market helps combat student hunger on campus.
Jason Gonzales
/
Chalkbeat Colorado
Student Claire Steninger, 25, shops at Foxy's Mobile Market after class at the Community College of Aurora. The free market helps combat student hunger on campus. 

The college experience can seem like a carefree time, filled with social activities, weekend football games... and, of course, the occasional visit to the library or an all-night study session.

But reality paints a very different picture for many students.

Federal data shows that nearly a quarter of the nation’s college students struggle with getting enough nutritious food. That’s 3.8 million students, including thousands in Colorado. And being hungry makes it harder to focus on academics.

In response, most of Colorado’s colleges and universities maintain food pantries, mobile markets, and other services to help students who struggle to pay for food.

So how do these pantries and mobile markets make a difference for students who struggle to pay their bills – especially at a moment when inflation has driven food prices up... and as state officials want to make college more accessible to students from different income levels?

Jason Gonzales, who covers higher education for Chalkbeat Colorado, wrote about this after spending time at one of these mobile markets. He spoke with ITN’s Erin O’Toole about what he learned.

Tags
In The NoCo food insecurityHigher Education (College)Hunger
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner