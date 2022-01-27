Search Query
News
Tribal survey captures deepening food insecurity in Indian Country that federal data has missed
Robyn Vincent
Nearly half of Native Americans and Alaska Natives have struggled with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report published by several Native-led groups.