In The NoCo

Aspen trees could be a colorful addition to your yard – but experts say you’ll probably regret it

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 20, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
The aspen leaves are bright yellow in the Colorado high country near Ward, Colorado, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/AP
/
FR42408 AP
"Aspens have a special way of evoking strong memories of going to the mountains and looking at leaves,” says CSU Extension horticulture specialist John Murgel. Although it is a strikingly beautiful tree, Murgel cautions that planting an aspen at home may not be the best choice for Front Range homeowners.

Fall officially begins this Sunday – which means leaf-peeping season is here in Colorado. Soon the mountains will fill with people looking to drink in the glorious sight of all those orange and gold aspen leaves that cover the hillsides.

And you can bet that quite a few of those tourists will look at those vibrant aspen trees and wonder why they can't just plant one in their own yard. Experts with Colorado State University Extension say “how to plant an aspen at home” is one of the most commonly asked questions they get from the public.

"I think aspens have a special way of evoking strong memories of going to the mountains and looking at leaves,” says CSU Extension horticulture specialist John Murgel. “So it's a way to bring those experiences and those memories closer to home.”

Unfortunately, Murgel says that although the aspen is a uniquely beautiful tree, it may be a lousy choice for your landscape. He joined ITN host Erin O’Toole to discuss the science behind that.

If you’re looking to plant a tree this fall or in the spring, Murgel mentioned several alternatives to aspen – including the American Hornbeam and the Rocky Mountain maple. Here are a few more suggested varieties and a helpful guide to planting from the horticulture desk at CSU Extension.

