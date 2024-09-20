Aspen trees could be a colorful addition to your yard – but experts say you’ll probably regret it

Fall officially begins this Sunday – which means leaf-peeping season is here in Colorado. Soon the mountains will fill with people looking to drink in the glorious sight of all those orange and gold aspen leaves that cover the hillsides.

And you can bet that quite a few of those tourists will look at those vibrant aspen trees and wonder why they can't just plant one in their own yard. Experts with Colorado State University Extension say “how to plant an aspen at home” is one of the most commonly asked questions they get from the public.

"I think aspens have a special way of evoking strong memories of going to the mountains and looking at leaves,” says CSU Extension horticulture specialist John Murgel. “So it's a way to bring those experiences and those memories closer to home.”

Unfortunately, Murgel says that although the aspen is a uniquely beautiful tree, it may be a lousy choice for your landscape. He joined ITN host Erin O’Toole to discuss the science behind that.