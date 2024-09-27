Looking to shrink your carbon footprint? A Fort Collins scientist says start with your grocery list

If you want to feel empowered to reduce your carbon footprint and fight climate change, the meals you plan, and the ingredients you buy, may be a great place to make some changes.

That’s a central point in a new book by Mark Easter . He’s a retired ecologist in Fort Collins who studies the carbon footprint of the food we eat.

In his book, titled The Blue Plate: A Food Lovers Guide to Climate Chaos , Easter walks readers through the typical ingredients in a home cooked dinner, like steak, potatoes, and fruit pie. Then he explains the carbon footprint of each ingredient, and how to reduce that footprint by making smarter purchases at the grocery store. Mark shares his research from places like orchards and feedlots.

ITN's Brad Turner talked with Mark Easter about his new book, which was published this month.

Mark will talk about his book at several upcoming events in Colorado:

Sept 27, 6:30 p.m.: Foothills Unitarian Church, Fort Collins

Oct. 3, 7 p.m.: Patagonia, Boulder

Oct. 8, 6 p.m.: Tattered Cover (Colfax), Denver