What's behind Colorado’s surge in college enrollment? The pandemic, some strategic programs and Deion Sanders

More students in Colorado are headed to college. And enrollment numbers at Colorado colleges are climbing faster than predicted.

At the University of Colorado, for example, enrollment grew by 3.5 percent this school year – that's substantially more than the 0.5 percent increase the school’s officials had expected.

So, what’s behind the increase? And how is it changing who’s attending college in Colorado? Spoiler alert: It might involve CU Boulder football coach Deion Sanders .